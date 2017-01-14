Djokovic faces Verdasco test at Aussie Open

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will launch his bid for a record seventh Australian Open title with a first round match against Fernando Verdasco.



Spaniard Verdasco knocked out compatriot and 14-time Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal in the opening round last year at Melbourne Park and had five match points against Djokovic in their recent clash at the Qatar Open.



Andy Murray, who swiped the top ranking from Djokovic late last year, is unlikely to feel much sympathy for his longtime rival's tough first week.



From there, three-time Grand Slam winner Murray enjoys a relatively smooth run to the quarters where fifth seed Kei Nishikori or Roger Federer may await.

