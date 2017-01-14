Mayweather seeking attention far more than a fight

Floyd Mayweather Jr. wants attention more than he wants a fight.



It wouldn't be much of a fight if Mayweather and Conor McGregor met in a boxing ring.



The chances of Mayweather and McGregor actually meeting in a boxing ring are about as good as Mayweather fighting Ronda Rousey, a laughable match that some in the MMA community were taking seriously not so long ago.



No, Mayweather and McGregor is a match destined never to happen, no matter how much money could conceivably be at stake. For that, both boxing and MMA fans should be grateful, because as good as McGregor is at what he does, he wouldn't stand a chance against a star fighter who was throwing punches before he learned how to walk.



Besides, what Mayweather is suggesting isn't for negotiations for the two to fight.



Now Mayweather can turn his attention to the other fight everyone is talking about.

...