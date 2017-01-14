Murray confidence sky high despite final hurdle failures

Murray after all, has solid form on the blue hardcourts in Melbourne, where he is arguably the second-most consistent man at the tournament this decade – after six-times champion Novak Djokovic.



The 29-year-old Murray's confidence, however, has been boosted by his run of form in the second half of last year when he clinched his second Wimbledon title and Olympic gold medal.



Apart from winning the title for the first time and probably holding onto the top ranking, Murray has an added incentive this year after admitting his mind was elsewhere during last year's final.



Murray left just hours after the final, with his wife giving birth about a week afterwards.

