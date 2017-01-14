Raonic counts on Krajicek for forward momentum in Melbourne

Seeded third in Melbourne, behind Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, the 26-year-old Raonic said he did not see himself outplaying either of the world's top two from behind the baseline, which is why he had opted for a change of direction.



Raonic, who reached his first grand slam final at Wimbledon last year, where he lost to Murray, plays Dustin Brown of Germany in the first round.



Raonic trails third-placed Djokovic by more than 6,000 points in the world rankings and could face the Serb in the semi-finals if all goes according to plan.

...