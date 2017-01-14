Serena defers engagement joy to focus on Melbourne effort

Serena Williams drive to reach the overall record for grand slam titles was never more evident at Melbourne Park on Saturday when she revealed that her engagement to fiancee Alexis Ohanian was being forced to take a back seat.



Williams equalled Steffi Graf's Open era record of 22 grand slam titles last year when she clinched her seventh Wimbledon crown and sits just two away from the all-time record held by Australia's Margaret Court.



The 35-year-old Williams returned to the court in Auckland last week but was upset by fellow American Madison Brengle in the second round, then created a minor controversy when she said she could not get to Melbourne fast enough.



The 19-year-old, however, made the fourth round at Melbourne Park last year and beat the American the last time they met, in the Toronto semi-finals in 2015 .

