Kerber lurks as Serena chases record Slam

Serena Williams has vowed to make life difficult for top seed Angelique Kerber and a host of dangerous players out to derail her at the Australian Open, warning she is in Melbourne to win.



Then there's Germany's Kerber, who is scheduled to meet her in the final as the newly-engaged Williams looks to better Steffi Graf's 22 Grand Slam singles titles by winning her seventh Australian crown.



That win sparked a memorable season for Kerber, who followed it up by claiming the U.S. Open, where Williams crashed in the semi-finals and has barely played since.



Aside from Kerber, Polish world number three Agnieszka Radwanska, who lost to Williams in last year's semi-finals, Romanian pocket-rocket Simona Halep and Spain's Garbine Muguruza all pose a threat.



Konta, who made the semis last year and was named the WTA's most improved player for 2016, has blossomed and is encouraged by winning in Sydney.

