Nadal battling chronic pain but not giving up Grand Slam dream

Rafael Nadal Sunday revealed his battle against chronic pain, but also said that he was hopeful of keeping his Grand Slam career alive as he launches his partnership with new coach Carlos Moya.



Injury-hit Nadal, 30, said he hadn't played without pain for years but remained optimistic of challenging for big titles again.



Nadal hasn't reached a Grand Slam semifinal since 2014, but after lengthy discussion with his longtime coach, his uncle Toni Nadal, he hired fellow Spaniard Moya in December.



Last year, Nadal lost in the first round at Melbourne Park to compatriot Fernando Verdasco.

