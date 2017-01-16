Murray takes aim at Australian Open jinx

Andy Murray sets out Monday to end a record run of Australian Open final defeats, even as his great rival Novak Djokovic vies to become the tournament's greatest champion of all time.



World No. 1 Murray is looking to avoid becoming the first man in the post-1968 Open era to lose six Grand Slam finals at the same major.



Murray is coming off a magnificent 2016 which included a second Wimbledon crown, a successful Olympic title defence, and knocking Djokovic off the top spot to become world No. 1 for the first time.



Djokovic faces a potential banana skin in the first round against experienced Spaniard Fernando Verdasco.



Verdasco, who is ranked 40, has beaten Djokovic four times in their 13 encounters.



Last year, Verdasco knocked out Rafael Nadal in a five-setter first-round thriller in Melbourne.

...