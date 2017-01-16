Despite nosebleed, Kyrgios blows away Elias

Nick Kyrgios shrugged off a nosebleed as he turned on the after-burners in a withering 85-minute demolition of Gastao Elias to signal his Australian open intentions Monday.



Kyrgios said he was pleased how he handled the first of what he hopes is many matches at the year's first major.



Kyrgios breezed through the opening set in just 19 minutes with a double break giving him a 4-0 lead against the nonplussed Elias.



Elias struggled to keep the runaway Kyrgios in check and held service until the fifth game of the third when the mercurial Aussie cashed in on his third break point.

...