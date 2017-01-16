Top seed Kerber battles into second round

World number one Angelique Kerber battled past Lesia Tsurenko in a stuttering start to her first Grand Slam title defense at the Australian Open Monday, admitting she made too many mistakes.



Tsurenko, ranked 51 and in her seventh Australian Open, raced through her opening service game to love and Kerber had to save a break point in the next game to stay level.



She finally got her eye in to break in the fifth game for a 3-2 lead and there was no looking back as she unleashed some powerful groundstrokes to take the first set in 27 minutes.



Tsurenko's confidence had taken a hit after losing six games in a row, including being broken in the first game of the second set, but she dug deep to rally and hold serve.

...