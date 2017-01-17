Federer returns with a win, joins Murray

Roger Federer shanked a few shots and was unsettled by how nervous he felt after six months on the sidelines, despite the familiar surroundings at the Australian Open.



No other man on tour knows the way around a Grand Slam tournament better than Federer, who is playing in his 69th major and has won a record 17 .



The 17th-seeded Federer wasn't the only highly ranked player to find the going tough Monday.



Kerber won her first Grand Slam title in Melbourne last year, beating Serena Williams in the final after saving a match point in the first round.



Murray has lost four of the last six finals in Melbourne to six-time champion Novak Djokovic.



Nishikori beat Andrey Kuznetsov 5-7, 6-1, 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-2 . Joining him in the second round are 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic, 2008 Australian Open finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, No. 19 John Isner, No. 23 Jack Sock, No. 27 Bernard Tomic, No. 29 Viktor Troicki and No. 31 Sam Querrey.

...