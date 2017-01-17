Serena swats doubts, Bencic aside to advance

Two matches in four months, a dodgy knee and a sweltering day had doubts swirling around Serena Williams as she took centre court for her first round match against talented Swiss Belinda Bencic at the Australian Open Tuesday.



Bencic trailed 3-1 within minutes of a match that started in oppressive heat Tuesday but battled back to 4-4 in the first set before Williams changed the game with a single shot.



Safarova, a former world number five and French Open finalist, might present a tough test in the second round but after the way she brushed Bencic aside few would bet against Williams ploughing on to the second week.



Williams revealed in her post-match media conference that she had been devastated to learn of British singer George Michael's death in December.

...