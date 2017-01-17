Djokovic lays down marker at Aussie Open

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic doused big-hitting Spaniard Fernando Verdasco to win the opening match of his Australian Open title defense in Melbourne Tuesday.



The indomitable Serb second seed avoided a potential first-round exit against Verdasco, who knocked out Rafael Nadal in last year's first round.



Djokovic prevailed 6-1, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 in 2hr 20min on Rod Laver Arena to progress to a second-round encounter with Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin.



Both players traded service breaks in four straight games before the second set went to a tiebreaker. Djokovic's greater consistency and Verdasco's erratic groundstrokes gave the Serb the tiebreaker and a 2-0 sets lead.



Djokovic cranked it up in the third set, breaking Verdasco's opening service which he carried through to win on his first match point.

...