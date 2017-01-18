Murray, Federer take step into the unknown

Andy Murray and Roger Federer are both facing unknown quantities as they bid to reach the Australian Open's third round Wednesday.



Top-ranked Murray plays Russian world No. 156 Andrey Rublev for the first time, as the five-time runner-up sets his sights on finally lifting the trophy.



Federer, 35, has a similar situation against America's Noah Rubin.



Although Federer can expect only a light workout from Rubin, victory would potentially pitch him into a difficult third-round match against Czech 10th seed Tomas Berdych.



In the women's draw, world No. 1 and defending champion Angelique Kerber takes on fellow German Carina Witthoeft after a shaky first-up win over Lesia Tsurenko.



Other day-three highlights of the men's draw include Kei Nishikori's clash with Jeremy Chardy, and 2014 winner Stan Wawrinka's match with Steve Johnson.

