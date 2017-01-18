Djokovic, Serena share stage with Karlovic

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams launched their Australian Open campaigns in style Tuesday as Ivo Karlovic smashed a record 75 aces in an unprecedented, 84-game marathon.



Rafael Nadal also rolled into round two before Karlovic outlasted Horacio Zeballos in an epic that stretched for five hours, 15 minutes and ended 6-7 (6), 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 22-20 .



Karlovic beat Thomas Johansson's Australian Open record of 51 aces in a match, set in 2005, and 84 games was a new mark for the tournament in the tiebreak era, edging the 83 in Andy Roddick's 2003 defeat of Younes El Aynaoui.



It was one of the longest matches in the tournament's history in terms of time, although still short of the five hours, 53 minutes played by Djokovic and Nadal in the 2012 men's final.



Williams, back after an injury layoff, demolished the dangerous Bencic 6-4, 6-3, while Nadal was also impressive in his 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Florian Mayer.

...