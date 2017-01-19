Murray magic but Kyrgios booed in defeat

Top seed Andy Murray sped into the Australian Open third round Wednesday but bad boy Nick Kyrgios was booed and accused of not trying as he crashed to a stormy defeat.



Federer wasn't the only leading player challenged in the second round as Kerber, the women's defending champion, dropped a set against world No. 89 Carina Witthoeft.



In the men's draw, Japanese fifth seed Kei Nishikori marched into the third round alongside former finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, with both winning in straight sets.



Nishikori was extended to five sets in his first-round win over Andrey Kuznetsov, but he found the going a little easier in his 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 victory against Jeremy Chardy.



Nishikori, who believes he is due a first major win this year, next plays Lukas Lacko, with Berdych or Federer waiting in the fourth round.

