Defending champ Djokovic stunned by Istomin

Defending champion Novak Djokovic was sensationally knocked out in the second round of the Australian Open by unheralded Uzbek Denis Istomin in a major shock Thursday.



The 117th-ranked Istomin ousted the six-time winner 7-6 (10/8), 5-7, 2-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 in 4hr 48min on Rod Laver Arena.



Istomin played at an extraordinary level from the opening game, which took 16 minutes -- signalling the impending struggle for Djokovic.



Istomin broke the defending champion's serve in the seventh game before Djokovic broke back in the following game as the marathon first set went to a tiebreaker.



Djokovic had two set points but it was Istomin who grabbed the set 10-8, ending an 85-minute struggle.



Istomin looked to be tiring and he dropped three straight service games as Djokovic surged back to take the third set and hit the front for the first time.

...