Dominant Serena powers on in Melbourne

Powerhouse Serena Williams swept past Lucie Safarova and into the Australian Open third round Thursday to keep her Grand Slam record hunt firmly on track.



The American, chasing her 23rd major title and seventh in Melbourne, was in the zone to win 6-3, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena, just hours after fellow second seed Novak Djokovic was sensationally knocked out.



Despite Williams being favorite the Czech, 29, has a fighting streak, as seen in the first round when she saved nine match points before beating Yanina Wickmayer.



Williams, who lost the top ranking to Angelique Kerber last year as well as the Melbourne final, said after beating Belinda Bencic in the first round that she had nothing to lose, and her carefree attitude came to the fore.

