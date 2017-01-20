Djokovic’s record bid comes to a stunning end

Novak Djokovic suffered arguably the biggest defeat of his career when he crashed out of the Australian Open to 117th-ranked Uzbek Denis Istomin Thursday, extending his slump in form.



Later, Rafael Nadal beat Marcos Baghdatis and in the women's draw, Serena Williams ousted Lucie Safarova 6-3, 6-4 .



It is more than a decade since Djokovic made such an early exit from the Australian Open, and he hasn't lost in the second round of any Grand Slam since Wimbledon in 2008 .



While Djokovic was rocked by the defeat, there was joy for Istomin, who is coached by his mother and has never been beyond the third round in 11 visits to Melbourne Park.



The 2.11-m Karlovic, who fired 75 aces as he beat Zeballos 22-20 in the fifth set Tuesday, won 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to set up an encounter with Belgium's David Goffin.

...