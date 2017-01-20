Venus takes out Chinese, hungry for more

Venus Williams ended Chinese hopes at the Australian Open Friday, swatting aside Duan Yingying to make the fourth round for a 10th time -- and said she was still hungry for more.



This is despite the seven-time Grand Slam winner being one of the game's most prominent players over the past two decades.



She paid dearly against Williams who remains a force, making the fourth round or better at three of the four Grand Slams last year.



Duan, normally an aggressive and powerful player, was never able to get into her groove as Williams dictated the points, pushing her around the court.



Williams didn't give an inch, breaking Duan first service game in the second set and romping to an easy victory.

...