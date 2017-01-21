Murray, Federer wow at Aussie Open

Andy Murray and Roger Federer put on a masterclass Friday as they swept into the last 16 of the Australian Open, hoping to take advantage of Novak Djokovic's shock exit.



Murray swamped Sam Querrey 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 and Federer humbled Tomas Berdych 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 in just 90 minutes, maintaining his 100 percent record over his old rival at Melbourne Park.



Murray and Federer had both watched from afar Thursday as Djokovic, the defending champion and six-time winner, suffered a stunning defeat to 117th-ranked Denis Istomin.



Querrey also upset Djokovic at Wimbledon last year but Murray, made a knight in Britain's New Year honors, never looked like slipping on any banana skins in round three.



He put Querrey away 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 in just under two hours, winning 77 percent of points on his first serve and facing only three break points in a clinical display.

...