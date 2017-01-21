Fighter Lucic-Baroni hopes for fairytale ending

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni's fairytale Australian Open continued Saturday, with the Croat showing the fighting qualities that have seen her overcome personal trauma, financial constraints and injury on a long, long road back to the top.



It has been a memorable tournament so far for Lucic-Baroni, who in 1997 made her U.S. Open debut at just 15 and teamed with Martina Hingis to win the 1998 Australian Open women's doubles.



In 1999, at 17, she went to the Wimbledon semi-finals where it took Steffi Graf to beat her.



Lucic-Baroni disappeared from professional tennis for most of the 2003-2010 period, before slowly feeling her way back.



It surpassed the previous record held by Japan's Kimiko Date, who went 17 years between victories at Wimbledon between 1996 and 2013 .

