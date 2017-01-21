I'm only here for one reason, Serena warns

Serena Williams warned she is in Melbourne for one reason only Saturday as she accelerated towards a record 23rd Grand Slam title by ruthlessly banishing Nicole Gibbs at the Australian Open.



Gibbs, who was only two years old when Williams made her WTA debut in 1995, was overawed and broken in the fourth game, with the 35-year-old winning every net point she contested.



It was a leisurely work-out with Williams having an answer for everything Gibbs could give, breaking again to race through the set in just 26 minutes.



Williams, who played her first match on Rod Laver Arena 19 years ago, was going through the motions but let her guard down briefly when serving for the match, allowing Gibbs to secure her first and only break.

