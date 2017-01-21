Nadal denies Zverev in five-set fightback

Nadal, bidding to win his second Australian Open after beating Federer in the 2009 final, got more into the contest in the second set, breaking in the fourth game and leveling the match on his second set point in 38 minutes.



Zverev won a tense third-set tiebreaker 7-5 to go 2-1 ahead on sets and ensure Nadal would have to go the full distance to stay in the tournament.



But the ninth seed hit straight back, breaking Zverev's opening serve in the fourth set and he carried the break through to send the match into a fifth set, where Nadal broke Zverev's opening serve but gave it back in the fourth game.



A fantastic 37-shot rally ended with a Nadal netted backhand but the Spaniard would not relent and went on to break Zverev again in a titanic fifth game of the deciding set to take the advantage.

...