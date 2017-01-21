Pliskova survives big scare to stay alive

Fifth seed Karolina Pliskova survived a huge scare Saturday, scrambling into the Australian Open fourth round after battling from a set down in a marathon match.



The Czech, who had dropped only four games in her opening two matches, needed 2hrs 5mins to get past fast-rising Latvian teen Jelena Ostapenko 4-6, 6-0, 10-8 in a seesawing encounter.



Pliskova hit straight back but the towering Czech couldn't keep the momentum going and Ostapenko, against all the odds, took the set.



It was a different Pliskova in the second set as she refocused and readjusted her game, finding her range on her booming forehand to race through it to love, full of confidence.

