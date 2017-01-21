Dimitrov takes midnight express to last 16

Grigor Dimitrov played to 2:00am on Sunday as he beat Richard Gasquet to reach the Australian Open's last 16, recalling the tournament's infamous late -- or early -- finishes.



Play got underway at two minutes to midnight and Dimitrov took two hours, two minutes to oust Gasquet 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, following Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams into the fourth round.



In 2012, the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal started before 8:00pm and went on for a record five hours and 53 minutes, finishing at 1:40am.



It means Nadal, 30, joins fellow veteran Roger Federer in the last 16 of a contest missing defending champion Novak Djokovic after his stunning defeat to Denis Istomin.



Elsewhere 117th-ranked Istomin built on his win over Djokovic by beating Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to reach the last 16 for the first time, where he will play Dimitrov.

...