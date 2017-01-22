Tennis-I'll be back, says thwarted Murray

World number one Andy Murray vowed to return as strong as ever after his bid for a maiden Australian Open title was brought to a stunning end by German Mischa Zverev on Sunday.



Murray has reached the final five times on the blue hardcourts at Melbourne Park and lost every one, four to the man who preceded him as world number one, Novak Djokovic.



Murray had every right to be confident when he arrived at Melbourne Park as the top seed at a grand slam for the first time after winning 28 of his previous 29 matches.



Although Murray paid full tribute to Zverev's extraordinary performance there was no escaping that his was the earliest exit from the tournament for a top seed since Lleyton Hewitt in 2003 .

...