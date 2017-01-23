Melbourne Park carnage as top seeds topple

The whiff of sporting upset hung around Melbourne Park Sunday after top seeds Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber were handed stunning defeats in the Australian Open fourth round.



Zverev, the world No. 50, rushed the net 118 times to keep one of the best defensive players in the game on the back foot for much of the contest before holding his nerve to close out the contest 7-5 5-7 6-2 6-4 .



With Murray and the Serbian reigning champion having already departed, Melbourne Park will next week witness the first grand slam since the 2004 French Open without its top two men's seeds.



Murray and Evans had hoped to become the first British pair to reach the men's quarterfinals at Melbourne Park in 40 years and the first at a grand slam since Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski at Wimbledon in 1997 .

...