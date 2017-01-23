Serena powers toward record title, top ranking

Serena Williams kept up her pursuit of a record Grand Slam title and a return to world number one Monday as she reached the Australian Open quarter-finals without dropping a set.



A day after defending champion and top seed Angelique Kerber fell by the wayside, Williams overcame Barbora Strycova 7-5, 6-4 to set up a last-eight clash with Britain's Johanna Konta.



The American great would gain much from winning in Melbourne, as she would overtake Steffi Graf's Open-era record of 22 Grand Slam titles and end Kerber's short reign as world number one.



In hot conditions, she fought off the tenacious Strycova in two tight sets, following her sister Venus into the quarter-finals and staying on track for a possible all-Williams final.

