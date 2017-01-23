Dimitrov ends Istomin's fairytale run

Grigor Dimitrov swept past injury-hit Denis Istomin to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals Monday, ending the Uzbek wildcard's fairytale run.



Dimitrov broke again to take a 2-1 sets lead as Istomin's movement looked restricted.



Istomin often winced in pain as he played his shots, and he dropped his opening service in the fourth set as Dimitrov quickly wrapped up the match.



Dimitrov also reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 2014 where he lost to Novak Djokovic after defeating defending champion Andy Murray in the quarter-finals.

