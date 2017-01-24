Federer ready to restore order against Zverev

Seeing world No. 50 Mischa Zverev and wildcard Denis Istomin upset the top two players in the world at Melbourne Park shows more players believe they can take shake up the established order and that can only be good for tennis, Roger Federer said.



Zverev's win over world No. 1 Andy Murray Sunday came on the heels of Istomin's second round victory over six-times champion Novak Djokovic, results which not only surprised Federer but saw the odds of him winning the title shortened.



Tsonga said he was taking it one match at a time.



In the women's quarters, Venus Williams has the chance to send a very positive message to all the veterans at the tournament when the 36-year-old takes on Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 11 years her junior, in the first match on Rod Laver Arena.

