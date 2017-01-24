Vandeweghe blasts into first grand slam semi-final

Coco Vandeweghe blasted her way into her first grand slam semi-final with a dominant display of power tennis to destroy French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 6-4 6-0 at the Australian Open Tuesday.



Having taken 56 minutes to wrap up the first set, Vandeweghe raced through the second to clinch the match and her semi-final place 27 minutes later.



Vandeweghe, whose previous best grand slam tournament was making the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 2015, will now meet compatriot Venus Williams.



Vandeweghe fought off Muguruza's only break point of the first set in the 10th game and sealed the set in 56 minutes when the seventh seed's backhand sailed over the baseline.

