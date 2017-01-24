Konta out to crash Serena party

Serena Williams knows she must be at her tenacious best to join sister Venus in the Australian Open semi-finals, with a confident Johanna Konta determined to crash the party Wednesday.



At stake is a semi-final with either comeback queen Mirjana Lucic-Baroni or fifth seed Czech Karolina Pliskova, with Venus Williams and fellow American Coco Vandeweghe contesting the other.



Williams, chasing her seventh Australian title, is aware of the danger posed by Konta.



Like many players Sydney-born Konta, who has blossomed over the past two years, making the semi-finals in Melbourne last year, used to watch Williams as a child growing up.



Lucic-Baroni, who was making waves as a teenage prodigy when the Williams sisters were emerging in the late 1990s, is in her first Grand Slam quarter-final in 18 years.

...