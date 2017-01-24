Wawrinka ready to emerge from Federer's shadow

The big-hitting Wawrinka mastered former finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in straight sets to reach his third Australian Open semi-final and set up the all-Swiss semi-final with Federer.



It was a consummate performance from Wawrinka against Tsonga in an at-times feisty encounter, with three service breaks from three break points, 41 winners, 21 of them on the forehand, and just 28 unforced errors.



It was the fourth meeting between the pair at a Grand Slam, but the first away from Roland Garros, with Wawrinka now winning three of his encounters with Tsonga.



Wawrinka also won the 2015 French Open, beating Federer in the quarters, and last year's U.S. Open, both times conquering Djokovic.



Wawrinka fought off break points in the opening game of the third set before breaking the Frenchman and holding on to the break to the end.

...