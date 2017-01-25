Konta’s faceoff with Serena will complete Briton’s education

Britain's Johanna Konta has learned much from matches against Grand Slam champions and former world No. 1s over the last 18 months but Wednesday her education will be complete when she faces Serena Williams in the Australian Open quarterfinals. While Konta has never played the American great, who is bidding to win a record 23rd Grand Slam title in the professional era, the 25-year-old knows exactly what Williams has in store for her on Rod Laver Arena.



Konta's rise to ninth in the world, sparked by a run to last year's semifinals at Melbourne Park, has not gone unnoticed by her quarterfinal opponent.



In the remaining men's quarterfinals, David Goffin and 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov will be the last match on the main court before the evening session.

...