Roger Federer rolls into all-Swiss semifinal

Roger Federer beat giant-killer Mischa Zverev to become the Australian Open's oldest men's semifinalist in nearly 40 years Tuesday, as fellow veteran Venus Williams also rolled back the years.



Federer won 6-1, 7-5, 6-2 in just 92 minutes to set up a last-four clash with his compatriot Stan Wawrinka, who won a bad-tempered quarterfinal with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-3 .



The 35-year-old Federer becomes the tournament's oldest semifinalist since Arthur Ashe in 1978, and the oldest at any Grand Slam since Jimmy Connors reached the 1991 U.S. Open last four aged 39 .



The draw has opened up invitingly for Federer, a four-time winner in Melbourne, and 2014 champion Wawrinka, as well as fellow 30-something Rafael Nadal after the exits of Murray and title-holder Novak Djokovic.

