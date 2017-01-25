Dimitrov downs Goffin to reach semis

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov reached his first Australian Open semi-final with a straight-sets win over Belgian David Goffin Wednesday.



The 15th-seeded Dimitrov won 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in two hours, 13 minutes on Rod Laver Arena and will face either third seed Milos Raonic or 14-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in Friday's semi-final.



It was Dimitrov's second career Grand Slam semi-final after his last-four appearance at Wimbledon three years ago.



Dimitrov put the Belgian under immediate pressure, breaking his opening service, but Goffin broke back in the fifth game.



Dimitrov grabbed the decisive service break in the seventh game of the final set when Goffin's backhand was long on break point.

...