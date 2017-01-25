Serena anoints Konta as future Melbourne Park champion

It may be a measure of the greatness of Serena Williams that she can anoint a player a future grand slam champion after destroying her in straight sets.



That is exactly what she did with Johanna Konta Wednesday, having sent the British ninth seed spinning out of the tournament with a 6-2 6-3 thrashing in the quarter-finals.



Second seed Williams will continue her pursuit for a long-awaited 23rd grand slam title with a semi-final clash against Croatian veteran Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.



Williams's older sister Venus, 36, will play fellow American Vandeweghe in the other semi-final.



Every win at a grand slam tends to prompt reminders about her longevity and her victory over Konta proved to be no different.



She was asked how she felt about compatriot Andy Roddick, the 2003 U.S. Open champion, being installed into the ITF Hall of Fame at the age of 34, having already been retired for more than four years.

...