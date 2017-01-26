Rafa roars again, Serena eyes dream final

Nadal hasn't contested a major semifinal since he won the last of his 14 Grand Slam titles at the 2014 French Open, but he never looked like losing to Raonic, the Canadian world No. 3 .



Federer will play fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka in Thursday's semifinal with the very real prospect of a ninth Grand Slam final against Nadal, and the first since the 2011 French Open.



The women's competition also has a retro feel after Serena Williams beat Britain's Johanna Konta 6-2, 6-3 to set up a semifinal with an emotional Mirjana Lucic-Baroni – 19 years after they last met as fellow teenage prodigies.



Despite Williams having only 45 percent success with her first serves, Konta could only break once, in the second set, and the American quickly hit back with two breaks of her own.

...