Expect little neutrality in Swiss civil war

It will be the 22nd time the pair have met and Federer, back after six months out and shortening as the bookmaker's favorite to capture his fifth Australian Open crown, has won 18 of the head-to-head match-ups.



While Wawrinka won just three of their clashes, the 35-year-old Federer places no such stock in that statistic.



Federer said the mentoring had stopped well before Wawrinka won his maiden Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2014, though the fact he did it at Melbourne Park was a surprise given his early struggles on hard courts.



Wawrinka's transformation now includes two more Grand Slam titles, including last year's U.S. Open, and while he typically has a downbeat approach to his matches, the world No. 4 is confident he has the game to beat Federer.

