Age-defying Venus ends major final drought

Venus Williams rolled back the years to battle into her first Grand Slam final since 2009 Thursday, brushing off the dangerous Coco Vendeweghe at the Australian Open.



Despite winning seven Grand Slams and being a seven-time runner-up, Williams has only ever made the final in Melbourne once before -- in 2003, when she lost in three sets to sister Serena.



It was the feisty Vandeweghe, ranked 35, who pounced early, working four break points and going 1-0 up when Williams netted a forehand in her opening service game.



But Williams soon settled and she began to dictate from the baseline, handling the 25-year-old's powerful serve well.



The Williams serve was powerful and on its mark as she took the second set in 38 minutes to level the match.

...