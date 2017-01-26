Federer edges Wawrinka thriller to reach final

Roger Federer edged a five-set thriller against his fellow Swiss and close friend Stan Wawrinka at the Australian Open Thursday to become the oldest Grand Slam finalist in 43 years.



In an enthralling contest, Federer won the opening two sets before Wawrinka clawed back to take the semi-final into a fifth, only for Federer to prevail with a service break in the sixth game.



The two Swiss jockeyed in the opening games with Federer having three break points in Wawrinka's second service game and Wawrinka getting two break points, but all were saved.



Wawrinka cracked with a poor service game and a double-fault on double break point gave Federer a crucial 4-2 advantage.

...