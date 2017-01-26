Nadal says he needs to peak to beat Dimitrov in semifinals

Even with such vast experience on the big occasion of a Grand Slam, Rafael Nadal is nervous. His jitters aren't eased by an impressive 7-1 head-to-head lead over Australian Open semifinal rival Grigor Dimitrov.



For a start, the 14-time major winner is aware Dimitrov broke through against him last time, in Beijing less than four months ago. And the emerging Bulgarian picked up where he left off late last year by winning the singles title in Brisbane three weeks ago in the perfect lead-up to the season's first major championship.



Nadal certainty won't shy from another challenge and he draws strength from his own form that accounted for German teenager Alexander Zverev, Frenchman Gael Monfils and then big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic.



No. 15-seeded Dimitrov conceded only nine games to 11th-seeded Belgian David Goffin in a clinical warm-up for his semifinal with Nadal and a possible shot at Sunday's final against Roger Federer.

