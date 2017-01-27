Williams sisters, Federer advance to Australia finals

Win or lose, Serena Williams sees another all-sister final at the Australian Open as cause for celebration.



The 35-year-old Williams arrived in Australia bidding for a 23rd Grand Slam title, aiming to break the Open-era record she shares with Steffi Graf.



Venus hasn't added to her seven major titles since Wimbledon in 2008, but is in her best form since being diagnosed with energy-sapping Sjogren's syndrome in 2011 .



In fact, she was the first Williams into the 2017 final, rallying to beat 25-year-old CoCo Vandeweghe – the only player in the women's semifinals who was younger than 34 – 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3 .



Three players who can combine for 46 Grand Slam titles and 106 years in age advanced to the a final one after the other.



The all-Williams final will be the first in Melbourne since 2003, when Serena won what Venus has described as a "battle royale".



After winning four straight majors up to Wimbledon 2015 to get within one of Graf's record, Serena lost in the semifinals at the U.S. Open, and then finals in Melbourne last year, and at Roland Garros, before equaling the mark back on the grass courts of southwest London.

