Nadal ready to take one more step back to top

Rafa Nadal's path to his Australian Open semifinal against Grigor Dimitrov Friday has taught the 30-year-old Spaniard one thing – he's still got it.



After being bundled out in the first round by compatriot Fernando Verdasco last year, Nadal has reached his fifth semifinal at Melbourne Park in a remarkable turnaround for the 14-time Grand Slam winner.



Hard work has been central to the latter part of Nadal's career, particularly as knee and wrist injuries forced him to miss large chunks of recent seasons.



Questions were being raised as to whether he still had the physicality and game to match the likes of Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Stan Warwinka and the evergreen Roger Federer, as well as the new generation coming through.



The last three rounds at Melbourne Park have answered those questions decisively as Nadal beat 24th seed Alexander Zverev in five sets, sixth seed Gael Monfils in four, then outclassed third seed Milos Raonic in the quarterfinals.

...