Nadal sets up classic final versus Federer

Rafael Nadal took five sets and almost five hours to fend off "Baby Fed," reviving a classic Grand Slam final against the one-and-only Roger Federer.



Nadal's 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-4 win over Grigor Dimitrov in a grueling, 4-hour, 56-minute semifinal match sets up a championship weekend at the Australian Open like no other, with every singles finalist in their 30s.



Nadal completed the 30-plus quartet in a match that started in local prime time Friday and finished at 12:45 a.m. Dimitrov, who had only beaten Nadal once in eight previous matches and was in a Grand Slam semifinal for only the second time, played the match of his life.



Even Nadal wasn't entirely confident he could beat Dimitrov when he was deep into the deciding set.



With Federer and Nadal both returning from injuries, and neither having won a major since mid-2014, a ninth Grand Slam final between two of the most dominant men in the sport was considered an extreme long shot at Melbourne Park.



Federer got the night off Friday while Nadal had to endure it, just as he did in the semifinals in 2009 when he edged Fernando Verdasco in a 5-hour, 14-minute thriller.

