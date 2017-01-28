Williams sisters add another chapter to great sibling rivalry

Melbourne Park was where Venus and Serena Williams first clashed in a tour match in 1998 and nearly 20 years on, the Americans will add another chapter to tennis's greatest sibling rivalry.



Serena, 35, will bid Saturday for a record 23rd Grand Slam title in the professional era while Venus will strive for her eighth, and first in almost nine years.



However, where Serena romped into the final with a 50-minute demolition of Lucic-Baroni, Venus needed to summon her peerless experience to fend off feisty fellow American Coco Vandeweghe in three sets.



Saturday's final will be the Williams sisters ninth at a Grand Slam and their first since Wimbledon in 2009, where Serena won in two sets.



Eras have come and gone but Serena has never left the stage, winning nine Grand Slam titles since turning 30 .

