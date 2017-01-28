Stars align as Nadal, Federer renew Slam rivalry

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal make their unexpected return as Grand Slam finalists Sunday in a classic Australian Open decider that nobody saw coming but which has sent tremors of excitement through the sport.



Federer, who also needed five sets to get past world number four and fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka in the semis, spoke of the "magnitude" of his match against Nadal.



Nadal insists his past Grand Slam supremacy over Federer will have no bearing on the outcome.



Nadal has done it before in Melbourne in 2009, when he pounded out a longer five-set semi-final against Fernando Verdasco, and two days later conquered Federer in the final -- in another five-setter.



At 35 years, 174 days Federer can become the second oldest Grand Slam champion in the Open era, after Australia's Ken Rosewall.



Federer even traveled to Mallorca for the opening of Nadal's tennis academy last October.

