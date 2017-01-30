Bring on the clay, rejuvenated Nadal says

Rafa Nadal's hopes of a 15th Grand Slam title were crushed by an inspired Roger Federer in the Australian Open final Sunday, but the rejuvenated Spaniard was already rubbing his hands together with the prospect of a "special" season on clay.



Although defeated for the championship, the 30-year-old lefthander won a huge measure of self-belief, having reached his first Grand Slam final since his 2014 French Open victory. The tournament was a major test of his fitness after a wrist injury wrecked his 2016 season and the signs were good, said Nadal, who will bid to extend his record haul at Roland Garros to 10 titles in May.



Although losing five straight games to surrender the title, Nadal hardly lay down.

...