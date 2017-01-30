Roger Federer outlasts Nadal in Melbourne

Roger Federer came out on top after a roller-coaster ride in the 35th chapter of his rivalry with Rafa Nadal to win his fifth Australian Open 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 and clinch a first Grand Slam title in four and a half years Sunday.



Federer had two break points in the next game but Nadal fought them off and then broke again as his rival struggled for accuracy under the Spaniard's onslaught.



Four big forehands gave the Swiss a break back but Nadal held firm to serve out the set and Federer needed three aces to save three break points at the start of the third.



Federer was not prepared to give up easily on a first Grand Slam title since Wimbledon in 2012, though, and upped his aggression to put the set back on serve at 3-3 when Nadal sent a rasping forehand wide.



He needed another five break points on Nadal's next service game before the Spaniard finally cracked as Federer sealed the title with a forehand winner that Hawk-Eye confirmed hit the line.

